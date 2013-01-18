OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
PARIS Jan 18 French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday the Algerian government had told him an operation to rescue hostages held by Islamist militants at a gas complex in Algeria was still ongoing at mid-morning.
"I have just this very moment spoken to the Algerian prime minister who confirmed to me that the operation is ongoing," Ayrault said, adding that he was also in constant contact with the governments of other affected countries.
"The death of several hostages is to be deplored," Ayrault told journalists in a New Year speech.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.
HOUSTON, March 10 Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.