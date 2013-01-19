LONDON Jan 19 BP said on Saturday 14 of its 18 staff at the In Amenas plant were safe, including Mark Cobb, the American manager of its Algerian joint venture, after the plant was taking over by al Qaeda-linked fighters three days ago.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters the fate of four of its staff at the desert gas plant was still unknown.

Two of the 14 staff who were safe had suffered injuries but these were not life threatening, he said.

Citing the Algerian Energy Ministry, he said the active military operation was over and the army was now clearing explosives from the site.