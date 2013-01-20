LONDON Jan 20 Three British nationals have been
confirmed killed during a hostage crisis at a gas plant in
Algeria, and a further three Britons along with a resident of
Britain are believed to have died, Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Sunday.
Islamist militants seized the remote compound in the Sahara
desert before dawn on Wednesday, taking a large number of
hostages. Details are still emerging of what happened when the
Algerian army launched an assault to end the siege on Saturday.
"Tragically we now know that three British nationals have
been killed and a further three are believed to be dead and also
a further British resident is also believed to be dead," Cameron
said in a televised statement.
"The priority now must be to get everybody home from Algeria
... and I've spoken this morning to our ambassador who is in
Algiers and this morning will be going again to the south of the
country to help coordinate that absolutely vital activity."
Foreign Secretary William Hague said shortly after Cameron
spoke that 22 Britons who had been caught up in the hostage
drama had flown home on charter flights organised by the
government or by BP.
Cameron had told parliament on Friday he was "disappointed"
Algeria had given him no advance warning of an operation to
rescue hostages at the plant, but on Sunday he thanked Algeria
for its actions.
"Now of course people will ask questions about the Algerian
response to these events, but I would just say that the
responsibility for these deaths lies squarely with the
terrorists who launched this vicious and cowardly attack," he
said.
"We should recognise all that the Algerians have done to
work with us and to help and coordinate with us. I'd like to
thank them for that. We should also recognise that the Algerians
too have seen lives lost among their soldiers."
Asked whether the threat from militant groups in North
Africa was as serious as the one that had once existed in
Afghanistan, Cameron said: "It is different in scale but there
are similarities.
"What we face is an extremist Islamist violent al
Qaeda-linked terrorist group, just as we had to deal with in
Pakistan and Afghanistan, so the world needs to come together to
deal with this threat in North Africa."