LONDON Jan 18 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that hostage takers in Algeria still posed a threat in one part of the gas complex there and said he was disappointed he wasn't told in advance of an Algerian government rescue attempt.

"We are still dealing with a fluid and dangerous situation where a part of the terrorist threat has been eliminated in one part of the site, but there still remains a threat in another part," Cameron told parliament.

The British government was "disappointed" that Algeria did not tell them in advance of their rescue attempt, he added.