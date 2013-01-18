OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
LONDON Jan 18 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that hostage takers in Algeria still posed a threat in one part of the gas complex there and said he was disappointed he wasn't told in advance of an Algerian government rescue attempt.
"We are still dealing with a fluid and dangerous situation where a part of the terrorist threat has been eliminated in one part of the site, but there still remains a threat in another part," Cameron told parliament.
The British government was "disappointed" that Algeria did not tell them in advance of their rescue attempt, he added.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.
HOUSTON, March 10 Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.