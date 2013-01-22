* Canada summons envoy to make request for information
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Jan 22 Canada wants to see Algeria's
evidence for saying that last week's attack and hostage-taking
at a desert gas plant was coordinated by a Canadian militant, a
government official said on Tuesday.
Canadian foreign ministry officials summoned Algeria's
ambassador late on Monday to make the request directly.
Around 80 people died when Algerian troops attacked the
plant and ended the hostage-taking on Sunday. Algerian Prime
Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Monday that a Canadian
gunman, identified only as "Chedad", had coordinated the
four-day siege.
"Here in Ottawa and in Algiers, Canadian diplomats are
requesting access to the information the Algerians are using to
identify any hostage taker as 'Canadian'," the government
official said in an email sent to Reuters.
"Canada summoned the Algerian ambassador to Canada to make
that point directly," he added.
One U.S. counter-terrorism expert told Reuters on Monday he
had heard the hostage-takers included at least two Canadian
nationals, one of whom may have spoke English with a North
American accent.
Ottawa says it has not yet received any information from
Algiers about supposed involvement by Canadian citizens in the
hostage-taking.
No one was immediately available for comment at the Algerian
embassy.
Canada's spy agency and various police forces have expressed
concern for years about militant citizens leaving the country to
train with radical groups.
Two European security sources said on Tuesday they were
skeptical of Algeria's claim that a Canadian militant had been
in command of the hostage-takers.
In the past, small numbers of Canadians or Canadian
immigrants from North African and South Asian backgrounds have
been linked to operations or factions connected to al Qaeda or
its affiliates.
Canadians suspected of ties to North African Islamic
militants historically have come from French-speaking Quebec,
rather than from English-speaking Canadian provinces.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter
Galloway)