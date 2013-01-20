(Adds details, background)
NOUAKCHOTT Jan 20 Veteran jihadist Mokhtar
Belmokhtar has claimed responsibility in the name of al Qaeda
for the mass hostage-taking in Algeria and called on France to
halt air strikes in Mali, Mauritanian news website Sahara Media
said on Sunday, citing a video.
"We in al Qaeda announce this blessed operation," Belmokhtar
said in the video, according to Sahara Media. "We are ready to
negotiate with the West and the Algerian government provided
they stop their bombing of Mali's Muslims."
Sahara Media did not display the video itself on its site
and it was not immediately possible to verify the information.
The website has in the past received statements from al
Qaeda-linked fighters operating in the lawless Sahara. Before
the Mali crisis erupted, Mauritania was one of the countries
deemed most at risk from such groups and al Qaeda's north
African wing AQIM is believed to have camps in its vast desert.
Algeria said it expected heavy hostage casualties after its
troops on Saturday ended a siege of the heavily armed Islamists
who had taken hundreds of workers hostage at a gas plant near
the desert town of In Amenas.
"We had around 40 jihadists, most of them from Muslim
countries and some even from the West," Belmokhtar said in the
video, according to Sahara Media.
Mauritania's ANI news agency had previously reported that
members of Belmokhtar's Mulathameen brigade, whose name means
"The Masked Ones", had told it the attack was retaliation for
French air strikes against the Islamist rebels who seized
control of northern Mali last year.
