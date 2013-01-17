UPDATE 2-Engie hit by impairments, shifts focus towards regulated businesses
* Announces acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration (Recasts with industry context, adds shares)
ALGIERS Jan 17 Algeria's state news agency APS said on Thursday that the military operation to free hostages at a remote desert gas facility had ended, quoting an unnamed official source who gave no further details.
* Announces acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration (Recasts with industry context, adds shares)
* German 10-yr yields pull back as euro zone inflation hits 2 pct
OSLO, March 2 Oslo-listed oil services firm Subsea 7 reported forecast-beating core earnings on Thursday and announced plans to pay a special dividend, sending its shares surging to the highest level since 2013.