PARIS Jan 20 France's foreign minister on
Sunday defended Algeria's handling of a hostage crisis at a
desert gas plant, saying the death toll in an assault on the
hostage-takers was "very high" but authorities had faced an
"intolerable situation".
Islamist militants seized the remote compound in the Sahara
desert before dawn on Wednesday, taking a large number of
hostages. Details are still emerging of what happened when the
Algerian army launched a final assault to end the siege on
Saturday.
"What everyone needs to know is that these terrorists who
attacked this gas plant are killers who pillage, rape, plunder
and kill. The situation was unbearable," Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said.
"It's easy to say that this or that should have been done.
The Algerian authorities took a decision and the toll is very
high but I am a bit bothered ... when the impression is given
that the Algerians are open to question. They had to deal with
terrorists," he told Europe 1 radio in an interview.
Algeria's government said on Sunday the death toll from the
gas plant attacked in the Sahara desert would rise from the
initial estimate of 23.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Heavens)