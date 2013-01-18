OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
ALGIERS Jan 18 Algerian forces have freed about 100 of the 132 foreigners who were taken hostage in a gas facility in the Algerian desert, a security source told Reuters.
The fate of the others - whether they remained captive or had been killed - remained unclear, he said, as the situation at the plant was "changing rapidly".
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.
HOUSTON, March 10 Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.