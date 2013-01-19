LONDON Jan 19 Most British nationals caught up in the hostage crisis at a gas complex in Algeria are now safe although the fate of fewer than 10 of them remained unknown, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Saturday.

"As of now, there are fewer than 10 British nationals at risk or unaccounted for, but that of course means that we must continue to prepare ourselves for bad news," Hague said in televised remarks.

"I'm happy to say that we now have consular staff on the ground at In Amenas. They are already assisting British nationals there. Our ambassador is on the way there with further staff," he said.

