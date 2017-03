ALGIERS Jan 17 Four foreign hostages were freed on Thursday by Algeria's armed forces, the official APS news agency said, giving no further details.

A local source has told Reuters six hostages were killed when a vehicle was fired upon by the military. A separate source, in the security services, said earlier that 25 foreigners had escaped. Gunmen said they were initially holding 41 foreign hostages after they stormed a gas plant in the remote Algerian desert on Wednesday morning.