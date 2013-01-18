TRIPOLI Jan 18 Libya is beefing up security
around its oil and gas installations in the western and southern
areas bordering Algeria, following this week's attack on an
Algerian desert gas complex, a statement from the oil protection
force said.
"Due to the events in the region, the Petroleum Faculty
Guard has taken a series of actions to enhance and reinforce the
protection of oilfields, faculties and employees in the west and
south region of Libya," the statement said.
Measures included "the formation of a special operations
room ... increasing guards, military personal and intensifying
security patrols inside and around the sites around the clock."
The statement, published on the force's Facebook page, added
that there had been no reports of incursions into oilfields. The
force is affiliated to Libya's defence ministry.