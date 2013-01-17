ALGIERS Jan 17 At least 11 Islamist militants
including their leader were killed on Thursday when Algerian
forces stormed a desert gas plant to rescue dozens of hostages,
an Algerian security source said.
He said two Algerians, including the group's leader Tahar
Ben Cheneb, a prominent commander in the region, were among the
dead, along with three Egyptians, two Tunisians, two Libyans, a
Malian and a French citizen. It was not clear whether further
bodies of militants might be found now the operation is over.
He also said 30 hostages were killed, of whom the
nationalities of 15 had been established. Of these, eight were
Algerian and seven were foreigners, including two British, two
Japanese and a French national.