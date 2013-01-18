OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. President Barack Obama is receiving regular updates on the situation at an Algerian gas plant, where about 60 foreigners were being held hostage or missing, a White House spokesman said on Friday.
"We are in constant contact with the government of Algeria and have been clear that our first priority is the safety and security of the hostages," Tommy Vietor, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.
Vietor said Obama discussed the situation with British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday.
"We are in close touch with our other international partners, as well as BP's security office in London," said Vietor.
An administration official described the situation as "ongoing and sensitive."
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.
HOUSTON, March 10 Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.