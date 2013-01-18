LONDON Jan 18 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Friday militants who attacked the United States and its citizens would be run to ground, in the first comments by a senior U.S. official on a hostage attack by Islamist militants in Algeria.

"Terrorists should be on notice that they will find no sanctuary, no refuge, not in Algeria, not in North Africa, not anywhere," he said in a speech to security specialists in London.

"Those who would wantonly attack our country and our people will have no place to hide."