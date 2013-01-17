ALGIERS Jan 17 Fifteen foreign hostages escaped the desert siege of a gas pumping station in Algeria, Algeria's Ennahar television reported on Thursday.

An Algerian security source said the gunmen, who stormed the gas facility on Wednesday, were demanding safe passage out with their captives. The gunmen say they have been holding as many as 41 foreigners as well as scores of Algerians.

Ennahar said 40 Algerians had been freed, mainly women working as translators.