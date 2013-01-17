UPDATE 2-Engie hit by impairments, shifts focus towards regulated businesses
* Announces acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration (Recasts with industry context, adds shares)
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The White House said on Thursday it believed Americans were among the hostages held by militants at an Algerian gas plant, was concerned about reports of loss of life in an operation by Algerian forces and was seeking clarification from the Algerian government.
"This is an ongoing situation and we are seeking clarity," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked about the Algerian military operation to break the desert siege. President Barack Obama was being briefed regularly by his national security team, he said.
Carney said the U.S. government was still trying to determine the number of casualties and who they were, and was also in touch with BP officials in London. He said there was no immediate confirmation of al Qaeda links to the hostage situation and Washington was trying to find out what group was behind it.
* Announces acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration (Recasts with industry context, adds shares)
* German 10-yr yields pull back as euro zone inflation hits 2 pct
OSLO, March 2 Oslo-listed oil services firm Subsea 7 reported forecast-beating core earnings on Thursday and announced plans to pay a special dividend, sending its shares surging to the highest level since 2013.