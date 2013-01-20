ALGIERS Jan 20 Algerian special forces clearing
the In Amenas natural gas plant after a deadly hostage siege
captured a sixth militant alive on Sunday, a security source
said.
Algeria's military ended the siege on Saturday, four days
after militants seized the remote desert plant with hundreds of
Algerians and scores of foreign workers inside. Officials
initially said no fighters were found alive, but the source said
earlier on Sunday that five had been captured.
The government says at least 32 militants and 23 hostages
were killed, in a preliminary death toll which it expects will
rise when a search of the site is complete.