ALGIERS Jan 20 Algeria's government said on
Sunday the death toll from the gas plant attacked in the Sahara
desert would rise from the 23 hostages initially thought.
"I am afraid unfortunately to say that the death toll will
go up," Minister of Communication Mohamed Said was quoted as
saying by the official APS news agency, adding that a final
death toll would be released in the coming hours.
The previous death toll given by Algeria's Interior Ministry
on Saturday was 23 hostages and 32 militants killed during the
assault launched by Algerian special forces to end the crisis,
with 107 foreign hostages and 685 Algerian hostages freed.
