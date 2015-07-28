MUMBAI, July 28 India's markets regulator has
ordered the cancellation of Sahara conglomerate's fund
management business permit in six months, saying it failed to
meet a "fit-and-proper" rule with the group founder in jail.
Sahara founder Subrata Roy was arrested in March last year
after the company failed to comply with a court order to refund
money it had raised from millions of small investors by selling
them bonds later ruled to be illegal.
In its order, the regulator SEBI said due to the court
proceedings against Roy in the issuance of bonds by two of his
group firms, its fund management business was "no longer fit and
proper" to carry out the business of a mutual fund.
Sahara is a household name in India as the former main
sponsor of the national cricket team. It also owns major hotels
overseas, including the Plaza in New York and Grosvenor House in
London.
Sahara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy)