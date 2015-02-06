(Adds comments from Mirach Capital paragraphs 3-4)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian conglomerate Sahara Group
described as fake a Bank of America letter intended to show a
U.S.-based firm had enough funds to arrange a $2 billion deal to
bail out its jailed boss, Subrata Roy.
The statement, issued on Thursday, came a day after Reuters
reported evidence that Saransh Sharma, a California man who was
leading the deal through his company Mirach Capital Group,
didn't have the money to pull off the transaction.
Mirach, in a statement emailed to Reuters, denied forging
the document and said Sahara's lawyers had verified the
company's financial capabilities.
Mirach also said it was no longer willing to raise funds for
Sahara by refinancing the conglomerate's overseas hotels but
"remains ready, willing and able to facilitate an acquisition of
these assets". The hotels include New York's Plaza and Grosvenor
House in London.
Mirach's Sharma had said he was backed by a group of U.S.
and U.K. investors for the deal, whom he declined to name, and
said they were the source of funds supposedly placed in the Bank
of America account.
Sahara chairman Roy, who during his heyday socialized with
presidents and film stars, has been held at a New Delhi jail
since March on contempt charges, after he failed to comply with
a court order to repay investors in a bond scheme that was later
ruled to be illegal. Roy is being held on $1.6 billion bail, the
largest ever in India.
On Thursday, following the Reuters story, Sahara said in a
statement that it had found out that the Bank of America letter,
submitted by Mirach to the Supreme Court as proof that it had
set aside "sufficient funds" for the transaction, was forged.
Sahara said it had asked its lawyer in London to visit the
Bank of America branch in Los Angeles and verify it: "We have
now received the report ... it was a forged letter," the company
wrote in a statement.
Sahara did not specifically confirm deal talks had now been
called off and said it would take initiate civil and criminal
legal proceedings against Mirach and its officials in India and
in the United States for "reckless conduct."
As a result of talks with Mirach, Sahara said, it had missed
out on other, alternative deals in the last three or four
months.
Reuters had reported that a manager at a Bank of America
branch in Florida said he didn't write an email, sent in his
name to Sahara, which purported to verify the existence of a
billion-dollar bank account in Mirach's name.
After Reuters asked the bank to look into the account,
spokeswoman Jumana Bauwens issued a statement saying: "Bank of
America isn't involved in the transaction."
Mirach's Sharma had earlier admitted to stealing a database
from a former employer. There are also two pending lawsuits
against him alleging he forged a letter and produced fake
documents to obtain a loan. He said he has learnt from his past
mistakes.
Thursday's twist is a setback to efforts to secure release
for Roy. Indian regulators say his $1.6 billion bail reflects
the cost of the illegal bond scheme that helped put him in jail
-- a total estimated to be as much as $7 billion.
Sources familiar with the Securities and Exchange Board of
India, the market regulator, have said if the hotel deal does
not go through, Indian government officials would seize and sell
Sahara assets, including hotels and properties, to raise cash.
(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma and Neha Dasgupta in
MUMBAI; and Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and John Pickering)