MUMBAI Feb 11 India's Supreme Court has asked
conglomerate Sahara to submit a fresh plan for raising funds
against its properties after the collapse of negotiations with a
U.S.-based firm last week, an independent lawyer advising the
court on the case said.
Sahara is struggling to raise cash to fund bail for its
jailed boss. Last week it described as fake a Bank of America
letter intended to show that U.S.-based Mirach Capital had
enough funds to arrange a $2 billion deal.
Sahara was in funding talks with Mirach that would have
involved refinancing the conglomerate's overseas hotels,
including New York's Plaza and Grosvenor House in London. Mirach
has denied forging the bank letter.
"I mentioned the matter (in the court) because of the
allegations and counter-allegations between Mirach and Sahara,"
Shekhar Naphade, an independent lawyer advising the Supreme
Court on the case against Sahara boss Subrata Roy, told Reuters.
The court then asked Sahara to submit a new fundraising
plan, Naphade said. "Their deal with Mirach is over. As and when
they make the application we will see," he said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)