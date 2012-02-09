BRIEF-Drax Group looking to buy some distressed pellet plants in U.S.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants
MUMBAI Feb 9 Sahara India, a privately held conglomerate, said it had launched a construction joint venture with U.S.-based Turner Construction Co and will build $25 billion of projects in India over 20 years.
Sahara, with assets of $26 billion, has global interests in finance, infrastructure and real estate, hospitality and media and entertainment. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)