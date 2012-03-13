UNITED NATIONS, March 13 Three days of
talks between Morocco, Sahara's Polisario Front independence
movement, Algeria and Mauritania on the political future of
Western Sahara ended on Tuesday with little progress.
Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in
1975, sparking an armed conflict with Polisario. The territory
of almost 400,000 people is the size of Britain and has
phosphates, fisheries and, potentially, oil and gas.
U.N.-mediated negotiations on the political future of the
territory began five years ago.
"Each party continued to reject the proposal of the other as
the sole basis for future negotiations, while reiterating their
willingness to work together to reach a solution," U.N. envoy
Christopher Ross said in a statement.
"As was the case in the previous informal meetings, the
discussions took place in an atmosphere of serious engagement,
frankness, and mutual respect," he said of the talks that took
place in Greentree, Long Island, near New York City.
Ross said the parties would meet again in Europe in June.
A U.N.-brokered ceasefire was reached in 1991 on the basis
that a referendum would be held to decide the fate of the
territory, but this never took place. There is a 230-strong U.N.
mission Western Sahara.
With the political talks deadlocked, the focus shifted last
year to human rights.
The Polisario accused Morocco of rights violations against
the indigenous Sahrawi people and in October, Oscar-winning
Spanish actor Javier Bardem urged the U.N. General Assembly to
address the accusations. Morocco denies the charge.
