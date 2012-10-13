RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi Arabia's Sahara Petrochemical Co said on Saturday it signed a three-year medium-term revolving credit facility with Saudi Investment Bank for 400 million riyals ($107 million).

It said in a bourse statement the facility was to give standby support both to the company's working capital and to aid future investments.

The Jubail-based producer makes basic petrochemicals including propylene, acrylic acid, ethylene, low and high density polyethylene, caustic chlorine and ethylene dichloride.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall)