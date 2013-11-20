LONDON Nov 20 The chief executive of Thai
steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries' UK unit, Phil Dryden,
will step down as of Dec. 31 and his responsibilities will be
assumed by SSI Group CEO Win Viriyaprapaikit, the company said
on Wednesday.
SSI Group posted a consolidated third-quarter net
loss of 2.9 billion baht ($91.6 million), down by 40 percent
year-on-year, and SSI UK's auditor, KPMG, warned in September
there was "material uncertainty" about the UK business.
SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated steel sheet
producer, saved Britain's historic Teesside steel plant when it
bought it for about 500 million in early 2011 from Tata Steel
and restarted the blast furnace.
SSI UK said in a statement that it was always envisaged the
start up plan would take approximately three years, and that
Dryden's contract had been constructed around that timeframe.
"We would like to thank Phil for his leadership and
contribution through the last three years and wish him success
in his future endeavours", said Viriyaprapaikit.
Producing steel profitably in the UK has become difficult
given shrinking demand plus higher production, labour, logistic
and energy costs compared with mainland Europe.
SSI is the second-largest steel producer in the UK, most of
its semi-finished product going to Thailand to be re-rolled into
flat finished products such as hot rolled coil (HRC), used to
make white goods and cars, among other things.