LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's second largest steelmaker SSI UK said it would halt iron and steelmaking operations at its Redcar plant in northeast England as its business has suffered from a major deterioration in steel prices.

SSI UK said it was halting the operations due to issues with raw materials and services, with a view to keeping the Redcar plant in a condition whereby it can be brought back into production at an appropriate point.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pravin Char)