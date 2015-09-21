(Adds company comments, details)

* Considers several options including asset sales

* SSI expects heavy losses in 2015, sees op profit in 2016

* SSI's debt raises concerns about Thai banks' bad debt

* Lenders to fully set aside provisions for SSI's loans

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) and three main creditors said they agreed to consider options to restructure debt worth more than 50 billion baht ($1.40 billion) repair the balance sheet of the country's largest steel maker.

The announcement came after SSI said on Friday it was halting operations at its Redcar plant in northeast England, citing a sharp decline in steel prices.

Options include an equity issue, selling British assets and seeking partners, SSI Group Chief Executive Win Viriyaprapaikit told a news conference.

The three lenders, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank and Tisco Bank, gave syndicated loans to SSI to acquire a British steel mill in early 2011.

The debt to be restructured also included loans related to SSI UK worth $790 million, Win said adding negotiations with all stakeholders related to SSI UK will be concluded by the end of September.

SSI's debt raised concerns about the quality of assets of Thai banks, which faces weak lending growth this year due to a sluggish economy, analysts said.

SSI loans, which are now classified as special mention loans, will be booked as non performing loans (NPLs) in the current quarter ending September, Krung Thai Bank President and CEO Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters.

Under NPLs status, the three lenders will fully set aside loan loss provisions to cover SSI's debt and higher provisions will trim earnings growth, analysts said.

SSI, which made losses since 2011, has been blighted by sluggish domestic demand and a weak global market as a result of an oversupply from China. The U.K. unit contributed half of its sales, while the rest came from Thai operations.

Win said he expected SSI to continue to post losses this year, due to weak U.K. unit, while its Thai operations were still profitable. The company is also expected to post an operating profit in 2016 as costs will drop after halting the U.K operations.

Win said that he expected steel prices to recover next year when domestic demand should pick up after the Thai government starts infrastructure investments.

SSI shares were halted on Monday. The shares have fallen 44 percent in the past three months, underperforming the 8 percent drop of the main index. ($1 = 35.7800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)