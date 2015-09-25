LONDON, Sept 25 Troubled steelmaker SSI UK said
it will process this month's pay roll during the course of
Friday, following British media reports the government has
agreed to bring forward a tax payment to the company.
Questions over SSI UK's future remain, however, after the
loss-making company, which has missed several debt repayments,
said last Friday it was "pausing" production. SSI UK is
Britain's second largest steelmaker.
It employs 2,000 people in Middlesbrough, an economically
deprived region of northeast England, where thousands of jobs
indirectly related to steelmaking are at risk if the company
fails.
SSI UK is a unit of Sahaviriya Steel Indsutries (SSI)
, Thailand's largest steelmaker.
