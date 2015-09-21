UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) said on Monday it has set aside "significant additional provisions" in the current quarter for the 22 billion baht ($616.07 million) in loans related to loss-making Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) and its subsidiaries.
The provisions were in range of 10-11 bln baht, and the loans to SSI's UK subsidiary would be fully provided assuming no collateral value, SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender, said in a statement.
The announcement came after SSI halted operations of SSI UK, Britain's second-largest steelmaker, on Friday.
($1 = 35.7100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
