BANGKOK Aug 18 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) :

* Expects a net profit in 2011 due to strong recovery in the second half despite a net loss in the first half, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told Reuters

* Analysts forecast a net loss of 1.9 billion baht for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Win says strong demand from the auto sector and lower prices for raw materials will boost revenue and earnings in the second half

* Expects 2011 revenue of 50 billion baht ($1.7 billion) on sales of 2 million tonnes, versus 48 billion baht last year

* Expects a big jump in revenue in 2012 after its recently acquired steel plant in Britain begins operations in December 2011

* Expects to book in the third quarter a gain of more than $100 million from that acquisition in Britain

* SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated producer of hot rolled steel sheet in coils, reported a net loss of 818 million baht in the first half, versus a net profit of 2.37 billion baht a year earlier. ($1 = 29.87 Baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wilawan Pongpitak)