BANGKOK Aug 18 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel
Industries Pcl (SSI) :
* Expects a net profit in 2011 due to strong recovery in the
second half despite a net loss in the first half, President Win
Viriyaprapaikit told Reuters
* Analysts forecast a net loss of 1.9 billion baht for 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Win says strong demand from the auto sector and lower
prices for raw materials will boost revenue and earnings in the
second half
* Expects 2011 revenue of 50 billion baht ($1.7 billion) on
sales of 2 million tonnes, versus 48 billion baht last year
* Expects a big jump in revenue in 2012 after its recently
acquired steel plant in Britain begins operations in December
2011
* Expects to book in the third quarter a gain of more than
$100 million from that acquisition in Britain
* SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated producer of
hot rolled steel sheet in coils, reported a net loss of 818
million baht in the first half, versus a net profit of 2.37
billion baht a year earlier.
($1 = 29.87 Baht)
