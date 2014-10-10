PARIS Oct 10 French forces have destroyed a convoy in Niger linked to al-Qaeda's north African arm AQIM that was transporting weapons from Libya to Mali, the office of the president said on Friday.

"The intervention enabled a large quantity of weapons to be seized and to neutralize a number of those in the convoy, including some who were captured," a statement from Francois Hollande's office read.

It said the action came as part of an effort by French forces in the region to hunt down fighters who had launched attacks against the United Nations force in northern Mali. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)