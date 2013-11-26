* Senegal festival goes ahead as Timbuktu suspended
* Tamikrest lead singer inspired by Marley, American blues
* Blind griot recalls great harvests, region's sorrows
By Emma Farge
LOMPOUL, Senegal, Nov 26 Encircled by moon-lit
sand dunes, desert blues band Tamikrest from Mali's northern
city of Kidal was the headline act at a Sahel music festival
this weekend, held seemingly light years away from unrest in the
group's native country.
The six-man Tuareg band strummed out mellow, hypnotic
electric-guitar driven ballads on the themes of suffering and
kinship in the local Tuareg language Tamashek.
"Are you sleeping out there?," joked 28-year-old lead singer
Ousmane Ag Mossa, his 6-inch (15-cm) tall afro silhouetted
against the stage, before switching to more upbeat songs like
"Aratan N Tinariwen" that had the bulk of the 1,500-person
audience dancing on the sand and crying out for more.
The Tuareg blues band and a West African "griot" storyteller
were among the top acts at the fourth Sahel music festival which
has gathered momentum as security concerns knocked a Timbuktu
event off the calendar for the second year.
Musically rich Mali, which is still struggling to find
normality nearly two years after a coup which plunged the
country into chaos, was not forgotten by the artists who came to
perform in the Lompoul desert in neighbouring Senegal.
Tamikrest, virtually unheard of a few years ago, is building
on the popularity of the Grammy-award winning Tuareg band
Tinariwen, from the same region of Mali.
They plan a European tour this winter to promote their third
album "Chatma", meaning "Sisters", which is about the courage of
women.
Blues artists in America drew inspiration from the Sahel and
Tamikrest is living proof. Asked in an interview after the
concert how he would describe the music, Mossa said: "Nostalgic.
It's close to the blues which was also born in difficult
circumstances."
He was also inspired by artists like Bob Marley, who
similarly told the story of a displaced people through music.
"Education was difficult for us so we turned to music with
the same objective - to make our (Tuareg) culture known," the
singer said.
"Our battle is to have a place in politics so that things
don't happen without our consent," he added.
BLIND GRIOT
For the festival's organiser Rafael Rodriguez, the goal of
bringing together Sahel musicians was not to dwell on the
region's problems, but to transcend them by focusing on the
qualities of "tolerance and hospitality".
In keeping with this spirit, the local population can attend
the festival for free and they wander in and out of concerts
unhindered by fences or walls, mixing with a crowd of
middle-class Senegalese and expatriates from the capital Dakar.
Beneath Mauritanian tents, a storyteller tells moral fables
inspired by the oral tradition of Senegal's nomadic Fula people
as children design artwork from desert sand.
"This festival is my personal revolt against this idea that
the Sahel is just a region of catastrophes - migrants, drought,
attacks," Rodriguez, a Spaniard who has lived in Senegal for 25
years, told Reuters.
Among the artists invited were singers from the griot caste,
known as poets and historians.
Mansour Seck, a blind Senegalese griot dressed in flowing
aqua robes known as a "grand boubou", swayed gently as he sang,
his face occasionally bursting into a boyish smile.
The lyrics, sung in both Wolof and Fula, recall great
harvests and sorrows in the region such as the massacre of
Senegalese soldiers at the camp of Thiaroye in 1944 - the
increasingly frantic sting-plucking recalling the sounds of
gunshots.
Guinean Sekouba Bambino, one of the most famous singers to
emerge from the poor West African country, was the last act on
the second day of the festival. His performance left little
doubt as to why former Guinean president Sekou Toure insisted
that the teenager, the son of two griots, join the country's
national band Bambeya Jazz.
He thrilled the crowd with songs from his latest album
"Innovation", his voice soaring over cascading strings, before
switching to a more sombre song which he devoted to the troubles
in Mali - his late mother's homeland.
"I'm the son of a Malian and a Guinean. If Mali's heart is
not at ease, neither is mine," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Roddy and Andrew
Heavens)