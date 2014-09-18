(Adds context, shares, analyst)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Standards Australia, the
not-for-profit industry group which spun off SAI Global Ltd
a decade ago, may seek to buy back the publishing unit
of the Sydney-listed compliance firm, a spokesman at Standards
Australia told Reuters on Thursday.
The government-funded member organisation which collates
industry standards sold SAI Global in a sharemarket listing in
2003 amid political pressure to separate its certification
business from its standards business.
As part of that restructure, Standards Australia also
outsourced its publishing and marketing operations to SAI. But
since SAI put itself up for sale following a A$1.1 billion
($986.59 million) approach from Australian buyout firm Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) in May, Standards Australia has approached
SAI about buying back its publishing and marketing unit.
"Standards Australia is exploring all opportunities
available to it in the interests of our members and
stakeholders," a spokesman said when asked if the company wanted
to take its publishing operations back in-house.
The interest will prolong what has already been a four-month
period of uncertainty about SAI's ownership. It also adds weight
to PEP's concerns - which SAI confirmed in a statement on
Wednesday - about the future of SAI's publishing contract with
Standards Australia.
For the year to June 30, SAI said its publishing unit, which
it calls its information services division, grew earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 10.9 percent to
A$63.9 million, about two-thirds its total earnings.
SAI shares fell 1.7 percent to A$4.11 in mid-session
trading, a 22 percent discount to the indicative offer made by
PEP in May of up to A$5.25 per share.
In its Wednesday statement, SAI said that although it had no
offer for the whole company, it received "proposals from a
number of interested parties" about buying parts of its
business, and that "we will progress the proposals that we have
received".
In an analyst report, fund manager Moelis & Co noted that
SAI said it offers for parts of its business, but "we remain
wary of these proposals given no timing or detail has been
provided".
(1 US dollar = 1.1150 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)