SHANGHAI Nov 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its October auto sales rose 20.7 percent from a year earlier to 414,471 vehicles.

That pace was faster than 4.6 percent year-on-year growth achieved in September.

It has sold 3.72 million vehicles so far this year, up 12 percent.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.