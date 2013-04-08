SHANGHAI, April 8 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Monday its March auto sales rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier to 462,508 vehicles.

That compares with a 2 percent year-on-year slip in February though figures were skewed due to the timing of the week-long Spring Festival holiday.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Melanie Lee)