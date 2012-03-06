BEIJING, March 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp expects China's auto market to grow by 7 to 8 percent this year, and its own full-year sales will rise even faster, the company's president said on Tuesday.

The president, Chen Hong, made the forecast in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the national parliament meetings in Beijing.

Earlier in the day, SAIC reported that its sales in February rose 29.7 percent from a year earlier to 367,325 vehicles. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)