HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BEIJING, March 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp expects China's auto market to grow by 7 to 8 percent this year, and its own full-year sales will rise even faster, the company's president said on Tuesday.
The president, Chen Hong, made the forecast in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the national parliament meetings in Beijing.
Earlier in the day, SAIC reported that its sales in February rose 29.7 percent from a year earlier to 367,325 vehicles. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.