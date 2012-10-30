* Q3 net up 1 percent, slowest quarterly gain since Q1 2009
* Outperform Dongfeng which was hammered by China-Japan row
By Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 Profit growth at
China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp slowed to
its weakest rate in three and a half years, h it by a weakening
economy and high fuel costs.
China's economy has slowed for seven consecutive quarters,
crimping sales at automakers including SAIC, which operates
ventures with the likes of General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG.
Adding to the pain, the government raised fuel prices twice
in the quarter.
Net income rose 1 percent to 5.35 billion yuan ($856.88
million)in July-September, slightly higher than an average
forecast of 5.13 billion in a Reuters poll of three analysts.
But it still marks SAIC's weakest quarterly earnings growth
since the first quarter of 2009 when its net income was just 627
million yuan.
In a brief stock exchange filing on Tuesday, SAIC restated
its 2011 third quarter earnings to 5.27 billion yuan from 4.72
billion yuan without elaborating.
SAIC outperformed many of its smaller local rivals,
including Dongfeng Motor Group Co which operates
ventures with Japanese automakers.
In the first nine months, SAIC sold over 3.3 million
vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier and well ahead of a
gain of 3.4 percent in the overall market.
Chinese companies with manufacturing ties with Toyota Motor
Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co
, however, saw a plunge in sales after a diplomatic row
between China and Japan over disputed islands. That triggered
anti-Japanese protests and a boycott of Japanese goods.
Dongfeng Motor Group Co, whose partners include
Nissan and Honda, posted a 30 percent drop in third-quarter
profit.
Pang Da Automobile Trade Co, a major dealer for
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's Subaru car, swung to a 516
million yuan net loss in July-September from a net profit of 299
million yuan a year ago.
Shares of SAIC, which is valued around $23 billion, closed
down 0.3 percent in Shanghai on Tuesday ahead of the earnings
results, lagging a 0.2 percent climb of the broader CSI300 index
of top Chinese companies.
The stock has fallen around 10 percent this year, while
Dongfeng has dropped around 28 percent and Great wall Motor Co
Ltd jumped 83 percent.