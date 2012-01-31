SHANGHAI Jan 31 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp has forecast that 2011 net profit will rise 40 percent thanks to strong vehicle sales.

Sales rose 12 percent to more than 4 million units, while the acquisition of some assets from its parent Shanghai Automotive Industry also helped boost earnings, SAIC said in a statement.

SAIC is expected to announce full-year earnings on April 5.

Its shares were up 0.1 percent on Tuesday as the broader index gained 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)