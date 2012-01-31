Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
SHANGHAI Jan 31 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp has forecast that 2011 net profit will rise 40 percent thanks to strong vehicle sales.
Sales rose 12 percent to more than 4 million units, while the acquisition of some assets from its parent Shanghai Automotive Industry also helped boost earnings, SAIC said in a statement.
SAIC is expected to announce full-year earnings on April 5.
Its shares were up 0.1 percent on Tuesday as the broader index gained 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source