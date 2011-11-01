SHANGHAI Nov 1 Hoping to kick-start sales of
its hybrid Roewe 750 sedans, SAIC Motor on Tuesday
launched a five-day price-cutting campaign that briefly makes
the automaker's first mass-produced green car cheaper than its
hot-selling gasoline version.
Chen Zhexin, executive vice president of SAIC, said
consumers across the nation who purchase the cars during the
weeklong Shanghai industry fair, Nov 1-5, would be eligible for
subsidies to be paid by the automaker.
"We need fleet buyers, and we want to promote green cars to
consumers as well. We are now offering 32,000 yuan
($5,035)subsidies to anyone who buys hybrid Roewe during Nov
1-5," Chen told reporters on the sidelines of the industry fair.
The subsidy would lower the price of the hybrids, normally
236,800 yuan ($37,260), to 204,800 yuan ($32,200). Although
still pricey, they would be cheaper than the company's
gasoline-powered model, which fetches 224,800 yuan ($35,370) and
consumes roughly 20 percent more fuel.
SAIC aims to sell 500 of the hybrid units this year, rising
to 3,000 units in 2012, Chen said. It has signed up at least two
fleet buyers in less than two weeks since the car arrived in
showrooms, he said.
Fleet buyers are eligible for government subsidies for the
hybrid sedan, but individual consumers are not.
To alley consumers' concern for the reliability of hybrid
cars, which have yet to take off in China, SAIC is also offering
80,000-kilometre warranties for the car and 5-year free swap for
the battery system, Chen said.
SAIC, eyeing one-fifth of the country's clean car market, is
investing more than 12 billion yuan to develop hybrid, electric
and fuel-cell models through 2015.
More green cars are in the pipeline, with plug-in hybrid
Roewe 550 and an electric car, E50, scheduled to hit the
showrooms late next year.
Its two partners, General Motors and Volkswagen AG
, are also joining the green car race in the world's
largest auto market.
GM and SAIC has agreed to develop and build electric
vehicles in China, making them eligible for government
subsidies, something GM's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid does not
qualify for since it is not locally made.
Volkswagn's car venture with SAIC has also gained regulatory
approval to make an EV, Tantus.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)