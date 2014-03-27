March 27 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* Says expects to sell more than 5.6 million cars in 2014 versus 5.1 million in 2013

* Says 2013 net profit up 19.5 percent y/y at 24.8 billion yuan ($3.99 billion)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sad97v

($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan)