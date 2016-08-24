BEIJING Aug 24 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, China's largest automaker, on Wednesday posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit, as the world's largest auto market continued to rebound due to a tax cut on small engine cars.

SAIC, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG and GM in addition to making its own brands of vehicles, reported a net profit of 15.1 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) for the first six months of 2016, according to a stock exchange filing.

The Shanghai-based automaker's revenue rose 8.5 percent to 351 billion yuan from a year earlier. It had previously reported that sales volume rose 4.9 percent in the first half.

Vehicle sales in China grew at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years in July, due to a tax cut on small engine cars and comparatively weak growth for the same period last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said earlier this month.

For January to July, sales for the market overall grew 9.8 percent, outpacing the association's prediction of 6 percent rise for this year. ($1 = 6.6505 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)