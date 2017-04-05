UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, April 5 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker, reported on Wednesday a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for 2016, as a tax cut on small-engine cars boosted sales.
The Shanghai-based manufacturer, which makes cars in joint ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG in addition to own-brand vehicles, said its net profit totalled 32.0 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) last year.
This was slightly below SAIC's preliminary prediction of a 7.5 percent rise in 2016 profit. ($1 = 6.8952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources