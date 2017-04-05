BEIJING, April 5 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker, reported on Wednesday a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for 2016, as a tax cut on small-engine cars boosted sales.

The Shanghai-based manufacturer, which makes cars in joint ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG in addition to own-brand vehicles, said its net profit totalled 32.0 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) last year.

This was slightly below SAIC's preliminary prediction of a 7.5 percent rise in 2016 profit. ($1 = 6.8952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)