BRIEF-BMTC Group reports qtrly EPS $0.47
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
BEIJING, March 29 China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday that fourh-quarter net profit rose 67 percent from a year earlier.
SAIC said net profit for October-December was 6.93 billion yuan, up from 4.15 billion yuan a year earlier, slightly higher than a consensus forecast of 6.72 billion yuan from 14 analysts polled by Thomson One.
SAIC said in January that it expected a more than 40 percent rise in 2011 net income on solid auto sales and a $4.4 billion asset purchase from its state parent.
SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Received authorization to proceed from Airbus Defence and space; full contract expected to be valued in excess of ca$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: