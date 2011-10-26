(Adds analyst comments, details)

* Q3 net up 27 pct on brisk sales of GM, VW cars

* Q4 outlook challenging on policy change

* SAIC to hold up better in Q4 thanks to partners - analysts

* Own-brand car sales flat in Jan-Sept

* No problem to hit full-year sales target - exec

By Fang Yan

BEIJING, Oct 26 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd reported a 27 percent gain in third-quarter earnings as demand for pricy but sleek German and American cars made at its Shanghai venture remains solid despite a market slowdown.

The outlook for the rest of the year is challenging as Beijing's policy change may further damp auto sales in a market that has already eased to a 3.6 percent climb in the first three quarters, after years of breakneck expansion.

Beijing started handing out 3,000 yuan to buyers of fuel-saving cars in June 2010, with the number of models qualifying for the subsidies topping 300 at the end of that year.

But regulators raised the bar significantly from Oct. 1, cutting the number of models that qualified for the handouts to a mere 49 now.

SAIC, which gets about 60 percent of its sales from Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co , however, is expected to hold up much better than some domestic rivals thanks to its foreign partners.

"The policy change is hurting local brands more as they lag behind in fuel saving technologies compared with Volkswagen and the like," said Feng Liang, an analyst with Guodu Securities. "Volkswagen and GM cars are the bread and butter of SAIC's business. As long as the joint ventures are doing fine, SAIC will be fine."

In a brief stock exchange filing, SAIC attributed its profit growth to solid auto sales but did not give a guidance for the fourth quarter.

During the July-September period, SAIC booked 4.72 billion yuan ($742 million) in net profit, beating an average forecast of 4.03 billion yuan from by three analysts polled by Reuters. Its net income was 3.71 billion a year earlier.

SAIC shares closed up 2.67 percent at 16.15 yuan in Shanghai on Wednesday before the results, outperforming a 0.74 percent gain on the benchmark index .

They have gained about 10 percent so far this year, outpacing a 13.6 fall by the broader market.

NO PROBLEM ACHIEVE FULL-YEAR TARGET

The mini-van business of SAIC and GM was hurt after Beijing scraped subsidies for farmers who traded in old, oil-guzzling vehicles for new ones at the beginning of the year.

SAIC-GM-Wuling, China's largest mini-van maker, sold 15.9 percent more vehicles in 2010, But sales went south in six of the first seven months.

It has returned to growth since August, which analysts attributed to intrinsic demand for cheap but sturdy mini-vehicles in China's sprawling rural areas.

SAIC's fledgling own brand cars, MG and Roewe, were also affected after government's tax incentives were gone this year.

Sales its Roewe and MG cars, which jumped 77.8 percent in 2010, were flat in the January-September period, company data showed.

Its overall vehicle sales, however, gain nearly 12 percent to 2.98 million units during the first nine months, vastly outpacing a 3.6 percent gain of the market.

SAIC Vice-President Chen Zhixin told Reuters earlier in the month that the automaker should be able to achieve its full-year target of 4 million vehicles. ($1 = 6.360 yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)