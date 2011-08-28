* H1 net up 46 pct on solid demand for GM, VW cars
* Double-digit earnings gain seen for full year -analysts
* SAIC shares outperformed the market in H1
* Own-brand cars, minivans lose momentum
By Fang Yan and Don Durfee
BEIJING, Aug 28 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor
Corp reported a 46.1 percent gain in its
first-half earnings thanks to brisk sales of Buick and Passat
models made at its Shanghai ventures.
SAIC is expected to register double-digit earnings growth
for the full year, industry observers say, as pricier models
made in partnership with Volkswagen and General Motors
stay solid despite a cooldown of the world's biggest auto
market.
"People are not motivated to buy cheap, local brands after
the tax incentives for small cars are gone. But most foreign
automakers are holding up pretty well as people are turning to
bigger and more expensive cars," said Feng Yong, an analyst with
Guodu Securities.
Beijing in 2009 introduced tax incentives for small cars and
handed out subsidies for farmers who traded in old, oil-guzzling
vehicles for more fuel-efficient ones.
China scaled back those incentives in 2010 and scrapped them
completely at the end of last year.
In a stock exchange filing, SAIC warned of challenges in the
second half, such as inflation hurting consumer confidence, but
expressed optimism about growth in lower-tier cities.
SAIC, which earns roughly 60 percent of its sales from two
car ventures, sold over 2 million vehicles in the first half, up
13 percent from a year earlier, vastly outpacing a 3.4 percent
gain of the overall market.
For the full year, it aims to sell 4 million vehicles,
company president Chen Hong had said, representing a 11.7
percent year-on-year growth.
From January to June, SAIC reported a net profit of 8.6
billion yuan, compared with 5.9 billion yuan a year earlier.
The result beats an average forecast of 8.1 billion from
three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Revenue rose 24.6 percent to 183.9 billion yuan.
Smaller rival Geely Automobile Holdings booked a
net profit of 937.7 million yuan in the period, up 17 percent.
Earnings of Warren Buffett-backed BYD plunged 89
percent to 275.36 million yuan during the period as it struggled
to build on the success of its once-popular F3 sedan.
SAIC's shares, traded in Shanghai, edged down 0.06 percent
to 16 yuan on Friday, leading a 0.12 percent slip of the
benchmark index . They have gained 8.8 percent this year,
outperforming a 7 percent fall of the market.
GM, VOLKSWAGEN JVS SHINE
China's sizzling auto market has cooled since Beijing
stripped away the stimulus measures and steps by local
governments to restrict car sales and tackle traffic gridlock
have also dampened demand.
Vehicles sales in the first seven months slowed to a 3.2
percent annual growth rate, after jumping 32.4 percent in 2010,
official data showed.
Ironically, it is the indigenous brands -- which dominate
the small car segment -- that suffered most.
From January to July, combined sales of Chinese cars inched
up less than 5 percent year on year, with sales of BYD plunging
nearly a fifth.
SAIC's popular Roewe sedans and once hot-selling minivans
and pickup trucks made at its majority-owned venture with GM in
south China also lost their shine.
By contrast, bigger and pricier Western cars have been
gaining ground. Sales of German and U.S. models advanced 20.2
percent and 18.9 percent respectively in the first seven months,
according to official data.
SAIC's lucrative car manufacturing ventures, Shanghai GM and
Shanghai Volkswagen, reported a 26 percent and 23 percent sales
gain during the seven-month period.
"As long as the two joint ventures are doing fine SAIC will
be in good shape," Liu Lixi, an analyst with Northeast
Securities.
(Editing by Ken Wills)