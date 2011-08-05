SHANGHAI Aug 5 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp saw July vehicle sales fall 2.97 percent from a year ago, amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market.

SAIC, the China partner of General Motors and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), sold 270,439 vehicles in July, down from 278,730 units a year earlier and 317,682 in June, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

However, total sales so far this year remain up 10.8 percent from a year ago, the firm said.

After two straight years of frantic expansion, car sales in China settled into a subdued growth pattern at the beginning of 2011, after Beijing stripped away most of its stimulus measures, including rebates for farmers trading in old, gas-guzzling vehicles for more fuel efficient ones.

In the first half, SAIC sold more than 2 million vehicles, up 13 percent year on year. The company has said it aims to sell 4 million units for the full year. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)