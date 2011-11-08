(Corrects monthly rise in vehicle sales on a year on year basis to 11 percent from 11.8 percent)

SHANGHAI Nov 8 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's top automaker, posted a 11 percent rise in vehicle sales in October from a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

SAIC Motor sold 343,443 vehicles in October, up from 309,354 the same month last year, bringing total sales in the first 10 months of the year to 3.32 million units, it said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

China's once-steaming auto market has slowed significantly this year after the government stripped away most of its incentive policies.

Auto sales from January to October rose 11.8 percent the automaker said in the filing. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)