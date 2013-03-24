BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
NEW YORK, March 24 Shares of SAIC, a government services provider, could be set for gains, with a planned spinoff expected to help its value despite uncertainty over defense-spending cuts, according to Barron's financial newspaper.
That uncertainty has weighed on shares of contractors and service providers, and the stock, which closed at $12.73 on Friday, is considered cheap, the report in the March 25 edition of the weekly newspaper said.
But in the next 12 months, the company plans to spin off its government information-technology services business, a move that could help unlock its value, by allowing it to bid on government business from which it is currently restriced due to "organizational conflicts of interest," Barron's said.
An analyst who covers the company estimates the stock is worth $17 a share on a sum of its parts basis and could realize that value over the next 18 months, implying a 34 percent gain, the article said.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)