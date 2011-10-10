SHANGHAI Oct 11 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's top automaker, posted a 16 percent rise in vehicle sales in September from a year ago, it said late on Monday.

SAIC Motor sold 376,800 vehicles in September, up from 324,665 in the same period last year, bringing total sales in the first nine months of the year to 2.98 million units, it said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Auto sales for January-September were up 12 percent from a year earlier, said the automaker, which has tie-ups in China with global brands such as General Motors .

